Tourism revenue records small annual increase in first two months of 2019

Tourism revenue for the first two months of 2019 reached €92 million compared to €91,1 million in the first two months of 2018, recording a small annual increase of 1%.

Data released by the Statistical Service today show that revenue from tourism in February was €52,4 million compared to the same month of the previous year, recording a slight drop of 0.6%. In January revenue from tourism came to €39,6 million recording an increase of 3.15% on an annual basis.

Per capita expenditure of tourists in February 2019 came to €496.81 compared to €519,43 in the same month of 2018, recording a drop of 4.4%.

Per capita /per day expenditure of tourists this February compared to February 2018 recorded an increase of 4.9%, reaching €59,86 compared to €57,08. At the same time the average duration of tourists visit fell by 8.8% from 9.1 days in February last year to 8.3 days in February this year.

Per capita expenditure for the period of January – February 2019 reached €490,89 compared to €513,89 at the same period of the previous year, recording a drop of 4.5%.

Per capita / per day expenditure of tourists for the two-month period of 2019 compared to the same period of 2018 recorded an increase of 1.1%., reaching €57,08 from €56,47.

