Tourism revenue drops 2.5% on annual basis in first seven months of 2019

September 30, 2019 at 2:25pm
Tourism revenue fell by 2.5% on an annual basis in the first seven months of this year and by 1.1% in July, according to figures published by Cystat on Monday.

It said that on the basis of the results of the Passenger Survey, revenue from tourism reached €422 m in July 2019 — down 1.1% on the €426.6 m in the corresponding month of the previous year.

During the period of January – July 2019 revenue from tourism is estimated at €1.4252 b compared to €1.4615 b in the corresponding period of 2018, recording a decrease of 2.5%.

Expenditure per person for July 2019 reached €765.84 compared to €790.64 in the corresponding month of the previous year, a drop of 3.1%.

Expenditure per person/per day for July 2019 compared to July 2018 was up by 0.9% (from €79.86 to €80.61). A drop of 4% was recorded in the average length of stay, from 9.9 days in July 2018 to 9.5 days in July 2019.

Expenditure per person for the period of January – July 2019 reached €653.15 compared to €668.95 in the corresponding period of the previous year, down 2.4%.

Expenditure per person/per day for the period of January – July 2019 compared to the period of January – July 2018 recorded a decrease of 0.1% (from €74.33 to €74.22).

