Tourism numbers down in occupied north – Turkish Cypriot media

Hotel occupancy and the number of non-Turkish tourists are decreasing, Turkish Cypriot daily Diyalog reported on Wednesday.
According to Diyalog, hotel occupancy in 2018 was 51.3%, around 7 percentage points lower than 2017 (58.5%). In hotels with casinos the figures were 62% for 2017 and 54% in 2018.
A hotel owner told the newspaper that things were not going well, adding that there is a decline in the number of tourists visiting the occupied area of Cyprus.
Commenting on these figures, he stated that in 2019 the situation seems to be similar to 2018.
Diyalog writes that the number of tourists coming from third countries in 2018, declined by 10.3% compared to 2017, while the number of tourists from Turkey increased to 9.2%.
The number of tourists from third countries was 348,471 in 2017 and declined to 312,701 in 2018. In addition, in 2017, 710,889 Turkish citizens visited the breakaway regime. This number rose to 776,428 in 2018.