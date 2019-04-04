Tourism: Measures to facilitate entry of foreign nationals in Cyprus put forward

The cabinet agreed to examine measures proposed by the Deputy Ministry of Tourism to facilitate the entry of foreign nationals to Cyprus in order to increase tourism.

According to a Deputy Ministry of Tourism announcement, the measures include facilitating the process of entry of foreign nationals, creating new examination centres for visa applications – mainly in large countries – as well as increasing cooperation between the Deputy Ministry with diplomatic missions of the Republic.

With these measures the Deputy Ministry of Tourism wants to include other ministries in the efforts to increase tourism, it said.

The cabinet also agreed to examine ways to lobby foreign airlines to start operating flights to Cyprus.