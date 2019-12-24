Total sales of petroleum products in Cyprus down in November

Total sales of petroleum products in November 2019 recorded a fall of 10.7% compared to the previous month, according to data released recently by the Statistical Service of Cyprus.
A decrease was recorded in the provisions of Aviation Kerosene and Gasoil for Marine Use, as well as in the sales of Motor Gasoline, Gasoil Low Sulphur, Heavy and Light Fuel Oil.
On the contrary, an increase was recorded in the sales of Kerosene, Gasoil and Asphalt.
The total stock of petroleum products at the end of the month recorded a rise of 0.6% compared to the previous month.
During the period January – November 2019, the total sales of petroleum products recorded an increase of 1.2% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.
