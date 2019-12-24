Menu
Economy

Total sales of petroleum products in Cyprus down in November

December 27, 2019 at 4:17pm
Edited by

Total sales of petroleum products in November 2019 recorded a fall of 10.7% compared to the previous month, according to data released recently by the Statistical Service of Cyprus.

A decrease was recorded in the provisions of Aviation Kerosene and Gasoil for Marine Use, as well as in the sales of Motor Gasoline, Gasoil Low Sulphur, Heavy and Light Fuel Oil.

On the contrary, an increase was recorded in the sales of Kerosene, Gasoil and Asphalt.

The total stock of petroleum products at the end of the month recorded a rise of 0.6% compared to the previous month.

During the period January – November 2019, the total sales of petroleum products recorded an increase of 1.2% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

 

Read more:

Cyprus has highest share of cars running on petrol in EU (table)

You May Also Like

Economy
December 24, 2019

Central Bank of Cyprus sees downside risks to the economy despite strong growth

Andreas Nicolaides
Economy
December 24, 2019

Wall St set to open near record highs in thin Christmas Eve trade

Annie Charalambous
Economy
December 24, 2019

Attracting third age tourism is Cyprus’ goal

Annie Charalambous