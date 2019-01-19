‘Super Blood Wolf Moon’ total lunar eclipse to take place on Monday

There will be a total lunar eclipse on Monday, January 21, part of which will be visible from Cyprus.

From start to finish, the eclipse will last three hours and 17 minutes and totality will last one hour and two minutes.

The phenomenon will start at 4:36 am on Monday, reach totality at 7:12 am and end at 9:48 am. From Cyprus it will be visible until 6:59 am.

As many as 2.8 billion people may see this weekend’s eclipse from the Western Hemisphere, Europe, West Africa and northernmost Russia, according to Space.com.

This will be the last total lunar eclipse until May 2021. Between now and May 2021 there will a total of six lunar eclipses, including that on January 21.

COPPERY RED GLOW

A “super” moon occurs when the moon is especially close to earth, while a “wolf moon” is the traditional name for the full moon of January, when the howling of wolves was a sound that helped define winter, according to The Farmers Almanac.

In a total lunar eclipse, the moon never goes completely dark. Rather, it takes on a reddish glow from refracted light as the heavenly bodies move into position – hence the “blood moon” moniker. The more particulate or pollution in the atmosphere, the redder the moon appears.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes directly behind Earth and into its shadow. This can occur only when the Sun, Earth, and Moon are exactly or very closely aligned, with Earth between the other two. A lunar eclipse can occur only on the night of a full moon.