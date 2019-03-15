Total employment and actual hours worked increase in the last quarter of 2018

Total employment presented an annual increase in the fourth quarter of 2018 reaching 423.296 persons, of which 373.605 were employees and 49.691 were self-employed, the Statistical Service said on Friday.
Cystat reported that total employment increased by 3.5% in the 4th quarter 2018, compared with the same quarter in 2017.
“The highest percentage increase was observed in the economic activities of Construction (ΝΑCE F), Arts, Entertainment and Recreation (NACE R), Administrative and Support Service Activities (NACE N) and Real Estate Activities (NACE L)” the Statistical Service said.
The actual hours worked in the last quarter of 2018 were estimated at 189.478 thousand, rising by 3.1%, compared with the corresponding quarter of 2017.
(Cyprus News Agency)