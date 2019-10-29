Menu
Economy

Total deposits and total loans record an increase in September 2019

October 29, 2019 at 7:00pm
Edited by

Total deposits and total loans recorded a net increase of 304 million and 20 million euro respectively in September 2019, according to a press release on Tuesday by the Central Bank of Cyprus.

Total deposits in September 2019 recorded a net increase of €304,1 million, compared with a net decrease of €61,4 million in August 2019, it also said.

The annual growth rate reached 2,7%, compared with 1,6% in August 2019. The outstanding amount of deposits reached €48,9 billion in September  2019.

Total loans in September 2019 exhibited a net increase of €20,1 million, compared with a net increase of €177,6 million in August 2019.

The annual growth rate stood at -1,2%, compared with -1,3% in August 2019. The outstanding amount of total loans reached €34,3 billion in September 2019.

Read more:

Non-performing loans in Cyprus rise for second month

You May Also Like

Economy
October 29, 2019

Cyprus provides fertile investment ground for both USA, Russia

Annie Charalambous
Economy
October 28, 2019

Greek peach producers despair over Trump’s new tariffs

Bouli Hadjioannou
Economy
October 26, 2019

U.S. government’s annual budget deficit largest since 2012

Annie Charalambous