Total deposits and total loans record an increase in September 2019

Total deposits and total loans recorded a net increase of 304 million and 20 million euro respectively in September 2019, according to a press release on Tuesday by the Central Bank of Cyprus.

Total deposits in September 2019 recorded a net increase of €304,1 million, compared with a net decrease of €61,4 million in August 2019, it also said.

The annual growth rate reached 2,7%, compared with 1,6% in August 2019. The outstanding amount of deposits reached €48,9 billion in September 2019.

Total loans in September 2019 exhibited a net increase of €20,1 million, compared with a net increase of €177,6 million in August 2019.

The annual growth rate stood at -1,2%, compared with -1,3% in August 2019. The outstanding amount of total loans reached €34,3 billion in September 2019.

