Business

Total assets of investment funds up by 4% in the 2nd quarter

August 16, 2019 at 12:04pm
The total assets of investment funds increased to approximately €5.5 b in the second quarter of 2019, figures released on Friday by the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) showed.

The CBC said that their total assets grew by approximately 4% and reached €5488.6 million in June 2019, from €5254.9 million in March 2019.

The majority of the assets were distributed to equity with €2.2 b, followed by other assets with €1.95 b, mixed assets with €621 m, real estate with €581 m and bonds holdings with €152 m.

Τhe number of investment funds increased to 160 in June compared with 155 in March.

(Cyprus News Agency)

