Total agricultural output in Cyprus was €0.7b in 2018

November 14, 2019 at 5:53pm
The total agricultural output in Cyprus in 2018 was €0.7 billion, marking a 1.2% increase compared to 2017, according to data released on Thursday by Eurostat, the statistical service of the EU.

Specifically, the increase was 2.2% for crop output, +4.6% for the animal output, +2.9% for the agricultural services and -15.7% for the inseparable secondary activities.

As for the total agricultural output in the European Union, this stood at €434.3 billion in basic prices in 2018, slightly up (by 0.6%) compared with 2017.

In 2018, the equivalent of 58.2% (or €252.6 billion) of the value of agricultural output generated was spent on intermediate consumption – input goods and services – while gross value added was the equivalent of 41.8% (or €181.7 billion).

Eurostat also showed that the combination of the limited increase in the value of agricultural output and a stronger increase in intermediate consumption (+3.8%) resulted in a decrease in the gross value added (-3.5%) generated by the EU agricultural industry in 2018 compared with 2017.

