Top-5 Hop Spots for wine lovers

Ancient Romans used to say “In vino veritas” that means “in wine lies the truth”, and who we are to argue with the Romans?

Relax after work with a couple of glasses of good wine chatting with friends in one of the great wine bars that we carefully selected for you.

Vino Cultura

Given its central location and rich wine collection (we are talking about more than 1000 labels of wine from around the world), we can easily pronounce this bar as the best after-work wine destination for the capital dwellers.

The cellar is set up by the renowned sommelier Andreas Kyprianou. There is a huge variety of rare fine wines that you can taste with friends on the spot or take home. Moreover, there are more than 50 wines, offered by the glass.

The menu also offers delicious and creative tapas, perfect for nibbling while enjoying a nice conversation over a glass of wine.

Kyriakou Matsi 20, Nicosia, 22 676707

Mon-Fri 10:00 to 13:00, 18:00 to 01:00, Friday-Saturday 10:00 to 14:00, 18:00 to 02:00, Sunday 18:00 to 00:00

Il Bacaro

Bacaro is a Venetian version of an Italian osteria. Venetian bacari are bars where you can drink a glass of wine standing at the bar eating a small snack. There are no chairs in bacari. Our Il Bacaro in Nicosia follows these traditions with its relaxed and friendly ambience and a huge selection of fine wines. We are lucky enough to enjoy larger portions of food and the luxury of having dining tables with chairs.

Their delectable platters, authentic Italian pizzas and distinctive appetizers is all that you need to enjoy your night out.

Prodromou 131D, Nicosia, 22 676969

Monday-Saturday 18:00-01:00

Vinaria

A tastefully styled bar is waiting for you to relax with fine wine at the Q City Center in Larnaca. Explore its vinoteque which contains more than 200 labels of wine from around the world and is constantly expanding.

Over 60 different labels of wine are offered by the glass; moreover, one can choose between four different glass sizes. The profound chefs work tirelessly to create irresistible tapas with influences from around the world that make a perfect match with your wine.

Q City Center, Larnaca

Monday-Sunday 09:00-01:00, 24400077

Vinylio Wine etc



A spontaneous glass of wine after work in a good company? Yes, please! We suggest that you have a closer look at Vinylio Wine etc and follow their Facebook page to plan your perfect after-work wine experience, accompanied by delightful music.

As about wine, trust the endless knowledge of the owners who will gladly guide you into their wonderful world.

Hint for the chilly winter nights: the shop also serves mulled wine.

Angiris 33, Limassol, 99300430

Wednesday-Thursday 19:30-01:00, Friday-Saturday 19: 30-02:00, Sunday 19:30-00:00

Labyrinthos Wine Bar & Gallery



A tasteful 1907 mansion house had become a friendly and cosy wine bar that appeals to our senses since 2015 with its artistic music nights, art exhibitions as well as the local fine wines served.

Several labels can be ordered by glass which is a good option for someone who prefers not to be bound to a certain kind of wine for the rest of the night. Gourmet cheese/charcuterie platters are available to get paired with your wine.

Last but not least – there is also a comprehensive menu of the other epicurean creations.

5 Theodorou St., Paphos, 99 425862,

Monday-Saturday 17: 30-01:00