Top-5 Soups for cold rainy winter

Nothing is more comforting than tucking into a bowl of hot soup on a cold, rainy day! We selected these five flavourful soups that will lift your mood and make you feel happy! Tempted? Scroll down and pick up one of these places for your lunch or evening meal.

Get Fresh

Get Fresh is one of the first restaurants in Cyprus that had introduced soup as a lunch option. Now they offer two different soups a day throughout the winter. A big choice of soups is available for both vegans and vegetarians. Follow their Facebook page to find out what are you going to order today: delicious Russian Borsch (beetroot and beef soup), warming Chicken ramen, hot and spicy red bean soup or velvety creamy chicken and mushroom soup? Or maybe classic pumpkin or carrot soup?

Andrea Dimitriou 4, Nicosia, 22437374,

Monday-Friday 07:30-17: 00

Saturday 09:30-17: 00

Olıves & Burgers Healthy Café

We visited this place and it was love at first sight because of their juicy burgers and unique salads. As winter comes, however, the cafe adds two soups to their daily menu that will warm you up with a dose of taste and deliciousness. You can choose from their sweet potato soup, seafood soup, Tortellini soup, Detox soup (which is absolutely necessary after Christmas), seafood soup, lentil soup and pumpkin soup and chickpeas soup.

Prodromou 37, Nicosia, 77777447, Monday-Saturday 08: 00-22: 00

Nippon Japanese Restaurant

Nippon Japanese, this elegant and refined space in Larnaca, is famous for their sushi but also for their original hot dishes, will surprise you with their exquisite soups. Here you will find soups with unique flavors and combinations, such as renowned Miso soup with seaweed, tofu, mushrooms and onions, Osuimono with sea bass, zucchini, mushrooms, carrots, peppers and onion, as well as the full-bodied Suzuki soup with sea ​​bass, coriander, olive and sesame oils, and, finally Soba tempura with shrimp tempura and soba noodles all year round.

Stadiou 120, Larnaca, 24400330

Monday-Sunday 12: 00-15: 00, 18: 00-24: 00

Ousia Lounge Café Restaurant

If you are longing for the most authentic noodle soup, Ousia Lounge Café Restaurant is here to satisfy your wish. Every day they cook two fresh and tasty soups from a wide variety that changes daily throughout the winter. Try their fish soup, velvety broccoli soup, creamy mushroom soup, bright lentil and carrot soup, classic pumpkin soup and carrot soup, simple and healthy tomato and feta soup, and many other options that you will find in their menu.

It is one of the few places in Limassol where the meat that is served is free-range and veggies are organic. Ousia is for those who care about animal abuse and environmentally – friendly meals. Pay special attention to their creative menu offering many options for both vegetarians or meat eaters. The indoor space is as cosy as the outdoors. Exceptional quality over quantity

Eirinis 24, Limassol, 25109040

Monday-Thursday and Sunday 10:00-23:00

Friday-Saturday, 10:00-24:00

Meraki Market Café

The ideal place for vegans, vegetarians, people with gluten intolerance and for those who want their food to be both delicious and healthy. Their soups are vegetarian or vegan, and the most popular are the pumpkin curry soup with coriander as well as the spicy lentil soup. Every four days a new soup appears in their menu depending on the availability of fresh organic ingredients and the inspiration of the chef.

Griva Digeni 57, Paphos, 26221527

Monday-Friday 09:00-18:00

Saturday 09:00-17:30