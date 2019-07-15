Tomato-zucchini patties

Ingredients
- 4 medium red, tight tomatoes
- 2 medium courgettes (dark coloured)
- 1 big onion finely chopped
- ½ cup chopped parsley
- 2 tablespoons of finely chopped mint leaves
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped dill (or basil)
- 1 2/3 cups (about) flour
- Salt, pepper, frying oil
Method
Step 1
Pass the courgettes from a thick grater, salt them and let them drain into a strainer (about 30 minutes). Then, squeeze them with your palms to dry. Chop 2 tomatoes and grind them in a blender or a mixer. Cut the bottom of the other two and put for ½ minute in a pot of simmering water. Drain them, cool them with running water, peel them and finely chop them.
Step 2
Put the tomatoes into a bowl. Add the zucchini, onion, parsley, mint and dill (or basil) and salt. Then, stir in a little bit the flour, as long as it rises, to become a thick mixture. Save it in the refrigerator for ½ hour.
Step 3
Heat a lot of oil in a pan, take spoonfuls of the mixture and add them into the pan.
Step 4
Fry the tomato patties for 1-1 ½ minutes on each side until they become golden brown, turn them and when they are golden on both sides, remove them and put them on a plate covered with absorbent paper.
Step 5
Serve them while hot and accompany with tzatziki or yoghurt.