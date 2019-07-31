Toddler hospitalised after snake bite

A two and half year old boy is in the intensive care unit of Makarios Hospital in Nicosia after he was bitten by a snake while playing on the balcony at home, philenews reports.

The child is out of danger.

Philenews said that the incident occurred on Tuesday at the child’s house in the Nicosia district.

It said that boy was playing on the balcony when he went to grab the snake which bit him on the left hand.

He was taken to Nicosia Hospital and then transferred to the children’s intensive care unit at Makarios Hospital.

Dr Avraam Elia, head of pediatrics at Makarios Hospital told philenews that the child had a swelling and was treated with anti snake venom.

By Wednesday afternoon, the child’s condition has improved and is out of danger, he added.