The property consists of two apartments and one room.
Entering the courtyard of the property you find first
“HLIAKOS”
It has a double bed, kitchenette, refrigerator, TV and a bathroom. The room can accommodate two people.
In the background of the internal courtyard is the “PALATI”
It has one double and one single bed. It has a living area with TV and kitchen with dining area. It also has a fridge and a private bathroom. In the living room wood stove is installed.
Climbing up the stone stairs we find the “AXYRONA”.
It has a double bed, a living area with TV and kitchen with dining area. From the kitchen you can vgite in small private terrace of the apartment. It also has a fridge and a private bathroom. In the living room wood stove is also installed.
* Children under two years old are free
* There is free wireless internet access
Mob.+00357 99 491 455
Tel.+00357 25 942 655
Email: [email protected]
Vasa Koilaniou
Limassol