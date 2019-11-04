Cyprus – Salary gap between men and women for equal work at 13.7%

Salary gap between men and women in Cyprus for equal work reaches 13.7%, Gender Equality Commissioner Iosifina Antoniou said in her message for European Equality Day.

She said the disparity is so great that men earn almost two salaries more each year for the same job compare to women. It’s as if women in Europe work for free for two months of the year.

Women in the European Union continue to earn on average 16% less than men, while in Cyprus the last recorded (2017) gap in pay between men and women was 13.7%. This means, she said, that “for every €100 earned by a man, a woman earns €86.30.”

The Gender Equality Commissioner stresses that the pay gap between men and women is mainly due to the professional segregation and gender discrimination of women.

Source: CNA