Tiramisu sponge fingers with banana ice cream

Ingredients
- 500 ml (2 cups) of cream
- 100 g (1 cl rather than 1 tablespoon) icing sugar
- 1 spoon (3 tablespoons) Amaretto liqueur
- 1 shot glass (3 tablespoons) cold espresso coffee
- 12 (approximately) savoyard biscuits
- 4 tablespoons of coffee liqueur (Tia Maria, Kahlua …)
- Banana ice cream
- Cocoa powder for serving
Chocolate sauce:
- 100 ml (6 ½ tablespoons) of cream
- 100 g shredded couverture chocolate
Method
Step 1:
Prepare the chocolate sauce: Put the chocolate in a bowl. Heat the cream in a coffee pot until the first blisters appear. Then, remove it from the fire and pour it on the chocolate. Stir it to melt and keep it aside.
Step 2:
Beat the cream with the mixer until it starts to thicken and add the icing sugar, the Amaretto liqueur and the coffee, continuing to mix. Divide it in 4-6 cups or bowls and garnish with savoyard biscuits sprinkled with the coffee liqueur.
Step 3:
Pour over the chocolate sauce and garnish with a spoonful of banana ice cream. Sprinkle the surface with a little cocoa and serve immediately.
By chef Panikkos Hadjittofi