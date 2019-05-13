Menu
Local Food

Tiramisu sponge fingers with banana ice cream

Ingredients

  • 500 ml (2 cups) of cream
  • 100 g (1 cl rather than 1 tablespoon) icing sugar
  • 1 spoon (3 tablespoons) Amaretto liqueur
  • 1 shot glass (3 tablespoons) cold espresso coffee
  • 12 (approximately) savoyard biscuits
  • 4 tablespoons of coffee liqueur (Tia Maria, Kahlua …)
  • Banana ice cream
  • Cocoa powder for serving

Chocolate sauce:

  • 100 ml (6 ½ tablespoons) of cream
  • 100 g shredded couverture chocolate

Method

Step 1:

Prepare the chocolate sauce: Put the chocolate in a bowl. Heat the cream in a coffee pot until the first blisters appear. Then, remove it from the fire and pour it on the chocolate. Stir it to melt and keep it aside.

Step 2:

Beat the cream with the mixer until it starts to thicken and add the icing sugar, the Amaretto liqueur and the coffee, continuing to mix. Divide it in 4-6 cups or bowls and garnish with savoyard biscuits sprinkled with the coffee liqueur.

Step 3:

Pour over the chocolate sauce and garnish with a spoonful of banana ice cream. Sprinkle the surface with a little cocoa and serve immediately.

By chef Panikkos Hadjittofi

