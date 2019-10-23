Thunderstorms rolling in from the south

The Akrotiri Met Office has posted a satellite image showing where the thunderstorms are at the moment around Cyprus

Wednesday is another thundery day over the island and the risk of seeing some lightning will continue through the night with breezy conditions around the storms, it said.

The satellite photo shows thunderstorms affecting high ground as well as thunder heading in from the south.

Earlier on Wednesday, Cyprus Met Office official Panayiotis Georgiou said that heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are expected to affect all the island tomorrow and Friday. Thunderstorms may be accompanied by hail and winds of up to 6 Beaufort.

“Temperatures will drop further tomorrow by as much as 4 C to range around 22 C,” he added. Temperatures will rise on Saturday to close to average for the time of year, he added.

Saturday and Sunday are expected to see better weather, although thunderstorms are possible from midday on.

Here the latest Satellite image showing where all the thunderstorms are at the moment around Cyprus. ^AC pic.twitter.com/4d0reNahlI

— Met Office Akrotiri (@MetOAkrotiri) October 23, 2019

