Three to stand trial for alleged homeless scam case in Limassol

The Attorney General’s Office on Thursday ordered three suspects in the case of an alleged homeless scam in Limassol to stand trial which is set to begin on January 23.

The case file on the alleged scam to defraud social security funds earmarked for the homeless had been sent to the law office back in October.

Attorney General Costas Clerides had given instructions for all the homeless cited in the case to be found so that the investigation could be completed.

One of the suspects is 46 year old president of the EnErgo movement, a non-registered NGO which campaigns for the homeless. The other two are the 57 year old owner and manager of a hotel allegedly used in the scam and a 66 year old hotel employee.

All deny any involvement in the suspected conspiracy to commit an offence, obtaining funds under false pretences and fraud. These were committed between August 2018 and October 2019.

Police has said there were at least nine cases of homeless individuals who had left the hotel but the state continued to pay for their room and board. They believe thousands of euros may have been siphoned off in this way.

