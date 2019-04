Police have charged three pupils in connection with a telephone call for a bomb at the Polemidia Lyceum, on Monday 8 April, which turned out to be a hoax.

Two of them, aged 17, and one aged 16 are said to have admitted making the call, police said.

Police are looking for another 16 year old in connection with this case.

All three have been charged and released.

Police are continuing investigations into the case.