Three pre-school day care centres for mountains communities

Three day care centres for pre-school children are to be opened in the mountains over the next few months as part of efforts to stem depopulation of mountain communities.
The decision to press ahead with implementation of the project was taken at a meeting on Monday between Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou and Commissioner for the Mountain Communities Costas Hambiaouris.
“We had a productive meeting with the Commissioner for the Mountain Communities so as to set in motion the actions relating to the ministry,” Emilianidou said.
The three centres, that will facilitate young working parents, will be opened in Marathassa, the Krasochoria (wine villages) and Kouri Xylourikou. All three are included in the national strategy for mountain communities.
The 250 point Strategy aims to bring better quality of life for the 30,000 residents of the Troodos Mountains communities, and stem rural depopulation.
The plan includes an innovative approach to farming and livestock breeding, creates a new model for tourism and introduces life-long learning. Other aspects cover the environment, water resources, health and accessibility. On the infrastructure side it includes actions for waste management, the road network, energy and health.
It will contribute to the creation of 350 new jobs in agriculture – 200 of them as part of the young farmers programme and 256 jobs in cottage industries.
