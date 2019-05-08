Three “police” officers disgraced in occupied north over FETO links

Three “police” officers in the occupied north have been disgraced over alleged links with the Gulen movement (FETO), Turkish Cypriot Afrika reported on Wednesday.
It said that there are another 120 cases of officers in the north who are suspected of being connected with FETO.
Investigations in the suspects’ bank accounts and other property assets are taking place since 2017, Afrika writes.
Turkey blames US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen for an attempted coup on July, 15 2016, against President Erdogan, in which 240 people, most of them unarmed civilians were killed.
Turkish authorities have carried out a widespread crackdown on his suspected supporters, detaining some 160,000 people, including academics, soldiers and civil servants.
Of those, 77,000 have been formally charged and kept in jail during trial, according to the interior minister.
Rights groups and Turkey’s Western allies have voiced concern about the scope of the purges, saying Erdogan had used the coup as a pretext to quash dissent.
Read more:
Investigations in “police” for FETO links intensify- T/C media