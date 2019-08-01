Three month extension for inquiry into police handling of missing persons

The Police Complaints Commission said on Thursday it has granted a three month extension to investigators probing the way police handled the case of five women and two children reported missing and later found to have been murdered by convicted serial killer Nicos Metaxas.

Police have come under fire over the way they handled the cases with critics saying that had police acted in a timely and efficient manner when a mother and daughter were first reported missing, then lives would have been saved.

The police chief was fired and the Justice Minister resigned, while new police chief Kypros Michaelides reiterated earlier this week that anyone found to have shown dereliction of duty will be brought to account.

In a written statement, the commission said that the investigators appointed to carry out a criminal and disciplinary inquiry into how the complaints of the missing persons were handled had asked for more time because of the large amount of evidence which resulted from the investigation.

It said that it had given investigators a three month extension.

