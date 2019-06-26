Three men in custody on suspicion of defrauding Ayia Napa hotel

Three men are in police custody on suspicion of securing credit under false pretences after a complaint was filed by an Ayia Napa hotelier that the three had used a fake credit card to pay for their accommodation.

Police said that the three had checked into the hotel on June 21 where they had booked two rooms for five nights using a specific credit card.

On Monday the hotel charged the card with €2,200, but later the same day was informed by the credit card clearance agency that the transaction had been rejected as it involved fraud.

A complaint was filed with police who on Tuesday morning arrested the 34 year old and later the same day, the other two suspects. The three were remanded in custody by Famagusta district court on Wednesday to facilitate police investigations.

The 34 year old is also under investigation for assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.