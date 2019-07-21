Menu
Local

Three hotel rooms robbed in Limassol

July 21, 2019 at 11:46am
Police are investigating a robbery that occurred in three hotel rooms in Limassol, on Friday.

The suspect or suspects manage to break into three different rooms, located on the same floor of the hotel.

From the first room, they managed to open the safety box and take various personal items worth around 13 thousand euros, among them cash and jewelry.

Then they got into the second room, without being able to open the safety box.

From the third room they manage to steal the amount of 2,200 euro, in cash.

That hotel floor doesn’t have a security system.

Police conducts investigations.

