Three brothers arrested for murder of Michail

Police have arrested three brothers for the murder of Christos Michail in Limassol on Monday.
In an announcement on Thursday morning police said that the three were arrested on Wednesday night and will appear in court to be remanded in custody later today.
The three are aged 28, 19 and 16, all from Limassol district.
Police said they were investigating a case of premeditated murder, conspiracy, attempted robbery, theft of a mobile phone, illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.
In their announcement, police said that during questioning, the 28 year old and the 19 year old are reported to have confessed to the offences.
They are understood to have set up a meeting with the victim in order to rob and kill him.
Michail was found dead in his car on Monday afternoon. He had been shot in the chest with a hunting rifle as he sat in the driver’s seat of his car.