Three awards for Island Blue

Press Release:

We are celebrating our success after receiving yet another three prestigious awards at the European Property Awards which took place on Thursday, 24th October 2019 in London.

Our five-star awards include ‘Best Residential Property’ and ‘Best Residential Development’. Island blue’s ‘Best Residential Property’ was also nominated for the ‘Best Residential Property Europe 2019’! An award for Architecture was also received.

We are so pleased to be honored with awards for the second consecutive year.

Winning five-star International Property Awards is a testament of the excellence and continued innovation, sophistication and the luxury we bring to Real Estate in Cyprus and Europe. The awards will certainly raise the bar as we aim to reach a higher level of excellence and look forward to the challenge of receiving more awards, in years to come.

For a list of European 2019 Award Winners visit: https://propertyawards.net/european-property-awards-2019

For more about Island blue visit www.islandbluecyprus.com