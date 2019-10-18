Menu
Three arrests after police find 4.3 kilos of cannabis, 1.2 kilos of cocaine

October 18, 2019 at 9:04am
Two men and one woman are under arrest after anti narcotics police discovered 4.3 kilos of cannabis and 1.2 kilos of cocaine in a car driven by a 25 year old man resident of a village in the Nicosia district.

Police said that acting on a tip off, they had stopped and searched the car in Limassol at around 6 pm on Thursday.

As the search was underway, another car with a man and woman approached but on seeing the police sped off but was stopped by police not far away.

The driver was a 33 year old woman from Paphos and her passenger was a 32 year old man, also from Paphos. During a search police found traces of cannabis in the car and both were arrested.

 

 

 

