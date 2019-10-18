Three arrests after police find 4.3 kilos of cannabis, 1.2 kilos of cocaine

Two men and one woman are under arrest after anti narcotics police discovered 4.3 kilos of cannabis and 1.2 kilos of cocaine in a car driven by a 25 year old man resident of a village in the Nicosia district.

Police said that acting on a tip off, they had stopped and searched the car in Limassol at around 6 pm on Thursday.

As the search was underway, another car with a man and woman approached but on seeing the police sped off but was stopped by police not far away.

The driver was a 33 year old woman from Paphos and her passenger was a 32 year old man, also from Paphos. During a search police found traces of cannabis in the car and both were arrested.