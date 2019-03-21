Menu
Thousands to join Let’s Do It Cyprus clean-up campaign

March 21, 2019 at 2:09pm
Thousands of volunteers are expected to join this year’s  annual Let’s Do It Cyprus clean-up campaign that will start on April 2, climaxing on Sunday April 7 with an official event at Athalassa Park.

Organisers include the Environment and Volunteerism  Commissioner and the volunteers’ group Together Cyprus. Also taking part are local authorities, civil society and the business community. The aim is not only to help clean up the environment but to cultivate greater public awareness on environmental issues.

Organisers are hoping volunteers will turn out in large numbers  — so far 42,500 volunteers and 370 groups have already registered.

 

 

To register

https://www.togethercyprus.org/el/lets-do-it-cyprus-2019-registration 

or by email to [email protected] or by  Fax to  22400176 by 29/03/2019.

