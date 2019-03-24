Thousands participate in the OPAP Limassol Marathon GSO 2019 (pics)

More than 16,000 people of all ages participated in this year’s OPAP Limassol Marathon GSO, the largest sports event of the island, which was organized for the 13th year.

The 42km marathon, the half distance marathon, the Petrolina Energy 10km Run and the Healthy Road 5km run took place on Sunday the second and final day of events.

For the third consecutive year Kenyan athletes dominated the marathon with winners in both the men’s and women’s main events.

The results:

Marathon (Α) 1. Rop Abel Kibet Kenya 2:17:40 2. Ahmad Muhaisen Jordan +20:14 3. Charalampos Ioannou Cyprus +20:24 4. Pavel Borodin Cyprus +24:22

Marathon (C) 1. Ruth Matebo Chemisto Kenya 2:43:31 2. Hellen Kimutai Jepkosgei Kenya +3:13 3. Elena Tolstykh Russia +4:31 6. Stella Christoforou Cyprus +19:59

Half distance Marathon (Α) 1. Kiptum Maiyo Kimaiyo Kenya 1:07:19 2. Benard Muinde Matheka Kenya +1:17 3. Raivo Alla Estonia +2:52

Half distance Marathon (C) 1. Christine Moraa Oigo Kenya 1:15:37 2. Thalia Charalampous Cyprus +5:09 3. Mariya Malisheva Russia +11:05

Petrolina Energy 10km (Α) 1. Avramis Avraam Cyprus 34:51 2. Evgenii Rulevskii Russia +0:08 3. Tarek Hlaihel Palestine +0:25

Petrolina Energy 10km (C) 1. Olga Andrejeva Cyprus 37:39 2. Georgia Theodosiou Cyprus +4:15 3. Aliona Rudakova Cyprus +5:05

Healthy Road 5km (Α) 1. Stelios Papaioannou Cyprus 16:34, 2. Christoforos Protopapa Cyprus +0:15, 3. Almontaser Hamieh Lebanon +0:34

Healthy Road 5km (C) 1. Louiza Tsianakka Cyprus 21:01 2. Ghiya Mtairek Lebanon +0:21 3. Maria Panayiotou Cyprus +00:32

Read more: Over 10,000 take part in first day of Limassol Marathon (pics)

On Sunday, from 20:00 until midnight, OPAP Limassol Marathon GSO will celebrate the completion of events with live and DJ music at the old port of Limassol.

The marathon supports the Karaiskakio Foundation. Next year’s event will be held on March 14 and 15.