Thousands booked in one month for drunken driving, speeding and traffic violations

Police have stepped up patrols booking thousands of people for driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding and various traffic violations in just one month. The number puzzles and reveals Cypriot drivers’ inability to abide by the traffic code.
Various traffic campaigns by police run simultaneously between 1 and 31 of May 2019 throughout the island.
During the campaigns 10,669 people were booked for various traffic violations. 12.381 drivers were booked for speeding. 907 drivers were booked for drinking and driving and 47 people were booked for driving under the influence of drugs.