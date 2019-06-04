Third suitcase found in Kokkini Limni

A suitcase believed to contain a body of the third victim of a self-confessed serial killer has been found in Kokkini Limni, fire Chief Markos Trangolas told philenews.

He said the suitcase had still not been brought to the surface and that he was on his way to the scene.

Authorities have been combing the lake for weeks after a 35 year old National Guard officer said he threw three suitcases with the bodies of his victims there.

Two of the bodies, of a mother and daughter, have been recovered and authorities have been combing the lake with divers and robotic cameras to find the third victim believed to be Maricar Valdez Arquiola from the Philippines.

A state pathologist is on his way.

More later…

