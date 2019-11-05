Cyprus has third highest recycling rate of plastic packaging waste

An estimated 42% of plastic packaging waste was recycled in 2017 in the European Union and Cypriots seem to be keen on this environmental trend, according to Eurostat.

In fact, the highest recycling rate of plastic packaging waste that year was recorded in Lithuania (74%), ahead of Bulgaria (65%) and then Cyprus (62%).

Fourth-placed is Slovenia (60%), Czech Republic (59%), Slovakia (52%) and The Netherlands (50%).

In contrast, less than one third of plastic packaging waste was recycled in Malta (24%), Estonia, France and Finland (each 27%), Ireland (31%), Hungary (32%), Luxembourg and Austria (33%).

Compared with 2005, the recycling rate of plastic packaging waste increased by 18 percentage points per person in the EU – from 24% in 2005 to 42% in 2017.

This increasing trend is observed at varied levels in all EU Member States, except Croatia.

Read more: