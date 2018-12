Xarkis Festival Exhibition + Fun – Raiser

Come along and bring your kids, friends, moms, dads and grannies.

Post Festival Exhibition + Fun-raiser is coming soon @ Point Centre for Contemporary Art in Lefkosia. We’ll kickstart the event on the 21st of December with an exhibition featuring experiments, processes + outcomes from Xarkis Festival 2018, combined with a movement workshop + reflective discussion on the last Festival and we’ll go up until the 22nd with a smashing fun-raiser.

Venue:

Point Centre for Contemporary Art

2 Evagorou Avenue

Lefkosia 1097, Cyprus

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +357 22 662 053

Website: www.pointcentre.org

PROGRAM:

21st of December | 19:00 – 22:00

Dance movement workshop with Anastasia McCammon

+ Xarkis Festival 2018 open discussion with Xarkis team

21st – 22nd of December | 11:00 – 17:00

Exhibition of experiments, processes + outcomes

Xarkis Festival 2018

22nd of December | Fun-raiser

19:00 | Deep love tour with Korallia Stergides

20:00 | Live performances with Sophie Fetokaki & Vassilis Philippou

22:00 – late | DJ Kraaaouuuu

*Fun-raiser entrance: 3 euro + 1 zivania shot.

Drinks & food will be on sale on the 22nd of December.

All proceeds will go towards the next event.

ABOUT US

Xarkis is a grassroots, cultural organisation based in Cyprus, working in the realm of socially engaged creative practice. Our Festival + residency is an international, cross-disciplinary and nomadic event which takes place annually in a rural community in Cyprus. The focus is on bottom-up, symbiotic interactions between natural, human and culture and heritage. During the course of the residency program, residents from a range of disciplinary backgrounds are called to synthesise site-specific works inspired by regional ways of living, with matters of concern in today’s society. Xarkis Festival + residency of 2018 centred on the themes of bottom up heritage, hybridity and symbiosis and took place in August 2018 @ Koilani, Lemesosl district.

Friday, December 21, 2018, 11:00

To Sunday, December 23, 2018