Xarkis Festival Exhibition + Fun – Raiser

Come along and bring your kids, friends, moms, dads and grannies.
Post Festival Exhibition + Fun-raiser is coming soon @ Point Centre for Contemporary Art in Lefkosia. We’ll kickstart the event on the 21st of December with an exhibition featuring experiments, processes + outcomes from Xarkis Festival 2018, combined with a movement workshop + reflective discussion on the last Festival and we’ll go up until the 22nd with a smashing fun-raiser.
Venue:
Point Centre for Contemporary Art
2 Evagorou Avenue
Lefkosia 1097, Cyprus
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +357 22 662 053
Website: www.pointcentre.org
PROGRAM:
21st of December | 19:00 – 22:00
Dance movement workshop with Anastasia McCammon
+ Xarkis Festival 2018 open discussion with Xarkis team
21st – 22nd of December | 11:00 – 17:00
Exhibition of experiments, processes + outcomes
Xarkis Festival 2018
22nd of December | Fun-raiser
19:00 | Deep love tour with Korallia Stergides
20:00 | Live performances with Sophie Fetokaki & Vassilis Philippou
22:00 – late | DJ Kraaaouuuu
*Fun-raiser entrance: 3 euro + 1 zivania shot.
Drinks & food will be on sale on the 22nd of December.
All proceeds will go towards the next event.
ABOUT US
Xarkis is a grassroots, cultural organisation based in Cyprus, working in the realm of socially engaged creative practice. Our Festival + residency is an international, cross-disciplinary and nomadic event which takes place annually in a rural community in Cyprus. The focus is on bottom-up, symbiotic interactions between natural, human and culture and heritage. During the course of the residency program, residents from a range of disciplinary backgrounds are called to synthesise site-specific works inspired by regional ways of living, with matters of concern in today’s society. Xarkis Festival + residency of 2018 centred on the themes of bottom up heritage, hybridity and symbiosis and took place in August 2018 @ Koilani, Lemesosl district.
Friday, December 21, 2018, 11:00
To Sunday, December 23, 2018