Stasikratous Street Party / 2018

Feel the Christmas magic in Stasikratous Street on Saturday 15th and Sunday 16th of December, and do your shopping in a festive mood! Christmas music, beautifully decorated shop windows, cozy cafeterias on Lefkosia’s most beautiful street!

Location:

Stasikratous Street

Lefkosia, Cyprus

Event Facebook Page

The full program’s schedule will be announced shortly.

Follow on:

Facebook | https://www.facebook.com/stasikratous/

Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/stasikratous/

The Stasikratous Street Party is ready to welcome its guests on Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 in the morning until 8:00 in the evening, with a unique festive program.

The party will start with musical Christmas choices from Djs throughout the day. Come with your children for a walk and play, as on Koumanoudi street (vertically from Stasikratous) you can find happy playgrounds with activities, gigantic table games by the Little Volunteers and magic by our juggler, offering unforgettable moments to our little friends. At the same time, fairy tales will come alive and their characters along with our Christmas mascots will lift the Christmas mood of young and old.

** Photograps with Santa Claus and the Princess of Christmas! **

Party without dancing is not possible! The parade of dance schools will take place at 3:00 on Saturday afternoon, and on Sunday afternoon another impressive parade will be held by the ‘Blue Cheers’ cheerleaders group of FIMI Dance School with the accompaniment of the Symphonic Band ‘Armonia’.

Enjoy Christmas music from the Choir of the Municipality of Lefkosia under the direction of conductor Koulis Theodorou, carols from the children’s choir of Astrinidio Conservatory, live music by the well-known Cypriot singer Hovig and acoustic melodies from ‘Theo & Alex’. Jazz bands to follow will make the atmosphere even more festive.

Take your friends and come to enjoy hot wine, coffee, hot chocolate, plenty of beer, special cocktails, delicious burgers, authentic German sausages, traditional chestnuts and various sweet dishes at marquees and at Stasikratous shops. At the same time charity associations will sell Christmas sweets and Christmas constructions.

The Stasikratous Street Party 2018 is organized by the Stasikratous Stores Association in collaboration with Concepto TORO and supported by Lefkosia Municipality.

#stasikratous2018 #stasikratousstreetparty #feelthemagic

From Saturday, December 15, 2018

To Sunday, December 16, 2018