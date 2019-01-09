Mitsero Mine Run 2019

On February 10th 2019 in cooperation with Mitsero Community Council, will be held the second Mitsero Mine Run running event.
Mitsero Mine Run is a Cross Country race on easy forest roads suitable for runners of all levels.
We will have a 21k run , a 12k run , a 5.5k run and a participatory Kids run.
The route that has been chosen highlights the long history of Mitsero village, and rewards the runner with unparalleled beauty images, smells and colours.
Location:
Mitsero
Lefkosia District, Cyprus
Sunday, February 10, 2019, 20:30
Region : LEFKOSIA
City : MITSERO