Larnaca Chocolate Festival 2018

Another great and impressive festival will take place in Larnaka, on 21, 22 and 23 December, dedicated to CHOCOLATE.

Dates:

21 DEC: 16:00 – 22:00

22 DEC: 16:00 – 22:00

23 DEC: 16:00 – 22:00

Venue:

Myth Factory

54, Agiou Lazarou,

6020 Larnaka, Cyprus

Entrance:

15 years and under: €3

15 years and over: €5

In a very festive atmosphere, on Christmas Eve, we fill Larnaka with chocolate, of many kinds and flavors, that will surely satisfy all tastes.

Kiosks will be open, by professionals mainly from the local market, who will exhibit and sell products made of chocolate.

At the same time will be offered free of charge:

1. Face painting with chocolate

2. Show by a magician / juggler for young and old

3. Chocolate fountains with choices and abundant combinations (each ticket – a big stick)

4. Show from stilts.

5. Every visitor can participate free of charge in a lottery with rich gifts.

And many more of course, with surprises that will surely impress or at least leave a very sweet taste to every visitor.

Most importantly, much of the proceeds will go directly to charity. The minimum we can offer, especially such days of love (the charitable organization that will make the money available, will be officially announced within the next few days).

