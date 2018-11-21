Ipsonas Christmas Wonderland 2018

We are waiting for you for the 4th consecutive year, at the Ipsonas Christmas Wonderland in the Municipality of Ipsonas, on 7 – 8 – 9 and 14 – 15 – 16 of December .
We will celebrate and have fun together and we will welcome Christmas in the best possible way, since the net proceeds of the event will be offered like every year for a charitable purpose.
Venue:
Ipsonas Town Hall
Municipality of Ipsonas
Lemesos District, Cyprus
Ipsonas Christmas Wonderland is already an institution for the cultural events of the Municipality. A theme park for children and adults, with music, concerts, games, dance performances, children’s workshops, food, drinks and much more.
From Friday, December 07, 2018
To Sunday, December 16, 2018
Region : LEMESOS
City : YPSONAS