With the completion of the project “Fytiotiko Weaving: Research and Promotion”, the Laona Foundation for the revival and protection of the Cyprus Countryside, in cooperation with the Cyprus Folk Art Museum of the Cyprus Studies Society, invite you, to the lecture of the greek-weaver-researcher Mrs. Julia Astraiou on the theme: Fytiotiko Weaving: present, past and future.
The event will be presented by Dr. Ioannis Iliadis, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Friends of the Cyprus Folk Art Museum and Vice President of the Cyprus Studies Society Dr. Artemis Yiordamli Managing Director, Laona Foundation.
The inauguration of an exhibition of Fytiotika from the collection of the Cyprus Folk Art Museum and from ladies from Fyti (Irini Diomidou, Despina Yoganidou, Panagiota Kyriakou and Theano Maurellis, engaged in traditional weaving and modern constructions), will follow.
A reception with traditional delights from Fyyti will be also held.
Venue:
Old Archbishop’s Palace
1 Archbishop Kyprianou Square
Lefkosia 1508, Cyprus
The exhibition will last until 8th of January 2019.
Saturday, December 01, 2018, 11:00
To Tuesday, January 08, 2019
Region : LEFKOSIA
City : LEFKOSIA MUNICIPALITY
