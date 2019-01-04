10+1 movies to see in the winter

Holmes and Watson, Comedy – Adventure

Premiere: 31/1

Directed by: Etan Cohen

Cast: Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly, Rebecca Hall, Rob Brydon, Steve Coogan, Ralph Fiennes

Legendary detective Sherlock Holmes and his partner Doctor Watson return for a comedic take on their classic literary partnership, as they use their incredible deductive minds to solve a mystery.

The War With Grandpa, Comedy

Premiere: 31/1

Directed by: Tim Hill

Cast: Robert De Niro, Christopher Walken, Uma Thurman, Rob Riggle, Cheech Marin, Oakes Fegley, Jane Seymour

Peter and his Grandpa Jack used to be very close, but when Grandpa moves in with the family, Peter is forced to give up his most prized possession, his bedroom. Peter will stop at nothing to get his room back, scheming with friends to devise a series of pranks to drive him out. But, Grandpa doesn’t give up easily and before long, it’s an all out war!

Cold Pursuit, Adventure

Premiere: February

Directed by: Hans Petter Moland

Cast: Aleks Paunovic, Ben Hollingsworth, Domenick Lombardozzi, Elysia Rotaru, Emily Bruhn, Emmy Rossum, John Doman, Julia Jones, Laura Dern, Liam Neeson, Raoul Trujillo, Tom Bateman, Victor Zinck Jr., William Forsythe

An action thriller infused with irreverent humor, stars Liam Neeson as Nels Coxman, a family man whose quiet life with his wife (Laura Dern) is upended following the mysterious death of their son. Nels’ search for justice turns into a vengeful hunt for Viking (Tom Bateman), a drug lord he believes is connected to the death. As one by one of Viking’s associates “disappear,” Nels goes from upstanding citizen to ice-cold vigilante, letting nothing – and no one – get in his way.

Lego 2, Animation – Comedy

Premiere: 7/2

Directed by: Trisha Gum

Cast: Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Tiffany Haddish, Will Arnett, Stephanie Beatriz, Charlie Day, Alison Brie, Nick Offerman, Maya Rudolph

The much-anticipated sequel to the critically acclaimed, global box office phenomenon that started it all, “The LEGO (R) Movie 2: The Second Part,” reunites the heroes of Bricksburg in an all new action-packed adventure to save their beloved city. It’s been five years since everything was awesome and the citizens are now facing a huge new threat: LEGO DUPLO (R) invaders from outer space, wrecking everything faster than it can be rebuilt. The battle to defeat the invaders and restore harmony to the LEGO universe will take Emmet (Chris Pratt), Lucy (Elizabeth Banks), Batman (Will Arnett) and their friends to faraway, unexplored worlds, including a strange galaxy where everything is a musical. It will test their courage, creativity and Master Building skills, and reveal just how special they really are.

Gloria Bell, Drama – Romance

Premiere: February

Directed by: Sebastian Lelio

Cast: Julianne Moore, Rita Wilson, Sean Astin

Gloria (Julianne Moore) is a free-spirited divorcée who spends her days at a straight-laced office job and her nights on the dance floor, joyfully letting loose at clubs around Los Angeles. After meeting Arnold (John Turturro) on a night out, she finds herself thrust into an unexpected new romance, filled with both the joys of budding love and the complications of dating, identity and family.

Serenity, Thriller

Premiere: 24/1

Directed by: Steven Knight

Cast: Anne Hathaway, Diane Lane, Matthew McConaughey

From the creative mind of Oscar nominee Steven Knight comes a daringly original, sexy, stylized thriller. Baker Dill (Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey) is a fishing boat captain leading tours off a tranquil, tropical enclave called Plymouth Island. His quiet life is shattered, however, when his ex-wife Karen (Academy Award winner Anne Hathaway) tracks him down with a desperate plea for help. She begs Dill to save her – and their young son – from her new, violent husband (Jason Clarke) by taking him out to sea on a fishing excursion, only to throw him to the sharks and leave him for dead. Karen’s appearance thrusts Dill back into a life he’d tried to forget, and as he struggles between right and wrong, his world is plunged into a new reality that may not be all that it seems.

Glass, Adventure

Premiere: 17/1

Directed by: M. Night Shyamalan

Cast: Sarah Paulson, Bruce Willis, James McAvoy

From Unbreakable, Bruce Willis returns as David Dunn as does Samuel L. Jackson as Elijah Price, known also by his pseudonym Mr. Glass. Joining from Split are James McAvoy, reprising his role as Kevin Wendell Crumb and the multiple identities who reside within, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Casey Cooke, the only captive to survive an encounter with The Beast. Following the conclusion of Split, Glass finds Dunn pursuing Crumb’s superhuman figure of The Beast in a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Price emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men.

The Mule, Drama

Premiere: 17/1

Directed by: Clint Eastwood

Cast: Clint Eastwood, Bradley Cooper

Earl Stone, a man in his 80s who is broke, alone, and facing foreclosure of his business when he is offered a job that simply requires him to drive. Easy enough, but, unbeknownst to Earl, he’s just signed on as a drug courier for a Mexican cartel. He does well — so well, in fact, that his cargo increases exponentially, and Earl is assigned a handler. But he isn’t the only one keeping tabs on Earl; the mysterious new drug mule has also hit the radar of hard-charging DEA agent Colin Bates. And even as his money problems become a thing of the past, Earl’s past mistakes start to weigh heavily on him, and it’s uncertain if he’ll have time to right those wrongs before law enforcement, or the cartel’s enforcers, catch up to him.

The Upside, Comedy

Premiere: 24/1

Directed by: Neil Burger

Cast: Nicole Kidman, Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston

Inspired by a true story, The Upside is a heartfelt comedy about a recently paroled ex-convict (Kevin Hart) who strikes up an unusual and unlikely friendship with a paralyzed billionaire (Bryan Cranston). Directed by Neil Burger and written by Jon Hartmere, The Upside is based on the hit 2011 French film The Intouchables.

What Men Want, Comedy

Premiere: 7/2

Directed by: Adam Shankman

Cast: Taraji P. Henson, Tracy Morgan, Richard Roundtree, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Josh Brener, Tamala Jones, Phoebe Robinson, Max Greenfield, Jason Jones, Brian Bosworth, Chris Witaske , Pete Davidson

Inspired by the Nancy Meyers hit romantic comedy WHAT WOMEN WANT, this film follows the story of a female sports agent (Henson) who has been constantly boxed out by her male colleagues. When she gains the power to hear mens’ thought, she is able to shift the paradigm to her advantage as she races to sign the NBA’s next superstar.

Shadow, Action – Adventure

Premiere: 28/2

Directed by: Yimou Zhang

Cast: Chao Deng, Li Sun, Ryan Zheng

In Pei, a kingdom ruled by a young and unpredictable king, the military commander faces peril both inside and outside the palace walls. But he has a secret weapon: a “shadow”, a look-alike who can fool both Pei’s enemies and the King himself. In his obsessive quest for a long-sought victory over a rival kingdom, the commander must execute an intricate plan involving his wife, the Shadow, and the kings of both kingdoms, leading up to a stunning invasion unlike any seen before.