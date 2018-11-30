University of Nicosia Christmas Concert

The University of Nicosia invites you to its Christmas concert on December 18 featuring students from the Music and Dance departments!
Location: UNICAFE (Research & Technology building) to enjoy performances by:
The University of Nicosia Jazz Ensemble – Instructor: Charis Ioannou
The University of Nicosia Jazz Choir – Director: Alice Ayvazian
The University of Nicosia Dance Department – Instructor & Choreography by: Christina Patsalidou
Jazz Soloists:
Christina Rotsaki
Melani Tsivitanidou
Sevim Kultas
Dimitris Fotopoulos
Michalis Lysiotis
Choir Soloists:
Turkan Kursad
Dimitris Fotopoulos
Georgia Karagiorgou
Members for the Jazz Ensemble and Jazz Choir band:
Saxophone: Charis Ioannou
Guitar: Alexandros Komodromos
Piano: Jinru Tang
Bass: Panagiotis Ashikkis
Drums: Sotiris Yiatrou
FREE ENTRANCE
December 8: 7 pm – 8 pm