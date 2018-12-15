Menu
Nicosia

International Migrants Day 2018

On 18th of December, on the occasion of the International Migrants Day, the Old Market of Nicosia will be open to celebrate the richness migration brings in our lives and our societies!

Starting at 17:00, the event welcome you to start the afternoon off with activities for children, art installations, workshops and informative sessions, on the reality of Europe and Cyprus, with all their possibilities and challenges.

Continuing further into the evening with music and dance. Throughout the event there will be stools offering food from all the corners of the world, while representatives from different organisations will be present to offer you information on their work and relevant projects.

EVERYBODY IS WELCOME TO JOIN THIS OPEN AND WELCOMING ENVIRONMENT!

More details about the program will be shared here soon. For inquiries contact: [email protected]

Agora Project, Nicosia Old Market

December 18 – 17:00

