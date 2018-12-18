The red thread of oral tradition spins out inside the Fairytale Museum and fairy tales, myths and legends meet the written word of children’s literature and invite us in a fascinating journey through culture and tradition.
At the Fairytale Museum, adults and children can explore the world of fairy tales through interactive exhibits, marvel at the rare book and art collections which are inspired by fairy tales as well as read fairy tales from the collection offered in the Museum’s study room.
On Sunday, December 23 a tour will take place (16:00-19:00) to meet the whole Santa Claus family. A “Golden Ticket” that you can buy at the entrance includes themed tours, storytelling, cookies and hot chocolate with marshmallows for adults, as well as a bag of delicacies and juice for the little ones. Parents can bring gifts in secret to be given to their children by Santa Claus.
Granikou 32, Nicosia
Sunday, December 23: 16:00-19:00