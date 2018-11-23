Celtic Legends brings you 100% live traditional Irish dance, music and song. Celebrating over 10 adventurous years of touring worldwide.

Born in the wild unspoilt lands of Connemara, Ireland back in 2001, created by a small team of young talents from Galway with a huge reputation for their contribution to Irish music and dance.

The music is traditional at its raw and unique base uniting some of Irelands most loved national instruments, the fiddle driving frenetic reels, the Bodhran beating out the driving rhythms of the band, the plaintive Uilleann pipes calling back with beautiful and haunting slow airs. Not forgetting those slow and moving ballads sung like a whisper on the wind.

The dancers take the stage with brilliant flashes of speed. All of our dancers have performed from an early age winning many world championships and have toured with shows like Riverdance and Lord of the Dance.

Irish dance has enjoyed a spectacular revival in recent years with the aforementioned Irish shows however Celtic Legends is not just another Irish dance show it is a true atmosphere and Irish culture experience with a tiny bit of bling and 100% live.

Celtic legends prides itself in respecting core traditions of Irish music & dance culture with a team of talented and highly respected musicians & dancers, who give a truly harmonised performance. The production is reviewed and renewed on a regular basis (you’ll probably never see the same show twice). The production team have also established a reputation of suppleness to meet the needs & demands of each client and each venue worldwide, adapting the show both in size and content.

The unsung heroes of Celtic Legends are William Blot & technical crew who enhance and make possible the pure sound and visual aspects of the show and the productions ability to adapt too many circumstances.

27 November, 2018 – 20:30

Strovolos Municipal Theatre

Nicosia

22313010