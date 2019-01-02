British Film Days 2019

The British High Commission and the British Council in Cyprus present their first film festival, in collaboration with Friends of Cinema Society.
The British Film Days festival takes place on 11-13 January 2019 with a screening each day.
11 January at 21.00 – Amy
12 January at 20.00 – Hitchcock
13 January at 20.00 – Darkest Hour
All screenings are free and will take place at Cine Studio, located within the University of Nicosia.
More details can be found on the British Council website:
https://www.britishcouncil.com.cy/events