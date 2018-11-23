“The Big Choir Project” is an ambitious initiative which aims to develop and promote musical talent in Cyprus, and the representation thereof in the international music industry.
The project has resulted in the creation of the largest (by number of members) choir in Cyprus called the Pancyprian Artists Chorus. This musical ensemble is comprised of more than 200 professional musicians, as well as music graduates and current students, high school musicians and choir members from across the island and abroad.
Monday, 26/11/2018 – 20:30
Strovolos Municipal Theatre, Strovolou Avenue 100
Nicosia
22313010