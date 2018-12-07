We are excited and honoured to welcome to Cyprus the mighty KIRK FLETCHER, widely considered one of the best Blues guitarists in the world.

THREE SHOWS

LARNACA, Savino Live – Wednesday 12 December

LIMASSOL, Kiklos Mousiki – Thursday 13 December

NICOSIA, Red Live – Friday 14 December

“Kirk is hands-down one of the best Blues guitarists in the world.”

– Joe Bonamassa

“There is no doubt about it – Fletcher is a monster guitarist – a huge talent.”

– Blues In Britain Magazine

Kirk Fletcher (U.S.) has commanded the respect and acclaim of critics, peers and fans all across the globe. He is a four-time Blues Music Awards winner, a 2015 British Blues Awards nominee and has played with artists including Joe Bonamassa as well as 3 years as lead guitarist of the legendary Fabulous Thunderbirds. He has released 3 acclaimed studio albums and a Live album, with his new album ‘Hold On’ released just last month.

Kirk has contributed to The Fabulous Thunderbirds album ‘Painted On’ and was recently part of two projects with close friend Joe Bonamassa on the albums ‘Muddy Wolf at Red Rocks’ and the Grammy-nominated ‘Live at the Greek Theatre’.

Backing him on stage will be The Zilla Project, the leading Blues band in Cyprus, for three unique nights. Save the dates!

KIRK FLETCHER (U.S.) – Vocals & Guitar

Emmanuel Vourakis – Vocals & Guitar

Nicolas Melis – Keyboards

Loizos Pafitis – Bass

Stefanos Meletiou – Drums

Presale €20 / Entrance €25

PRESALE TICKETS: https://www.soldoutticketbox.com/kirkfletchercy

And at all Music-Gallery Cyprus stores:

Mon – Fri / 09:00 – 13:00, 15:00 – 18:30

Wed + Sat / 09:00 – 13:30

Nic 22466644, Lim 25818200, Larn 24658865, Pafos 26822282

Table Reservations (limited):

Wed 12.12 – Savino Live – 99860304

Thu 13.12 – Kiklos Mousiki – 25107230

Fri 14.12 – Μουσική Σκηνή RED – 99498642

Larnaca and Limassol – Doors open 21:00, Show starts 21:30

Nicosia – Doors open 21:30, Show starts 22:00

Info: 99498642

A production by Cloud10 Promotions

MAIN SPONSOR:

Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey

Sponsors:

OJO sunglasses

JAM pedals

Moda Bagno Cyprus

Kemanes PrintShop

The Classic Hotel