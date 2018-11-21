For another year the group “Epidrasi” brings the Christmas spirit with the 3-day Christmas Village Epidrasi 2018.
Venue:
Eleftherias Square
Episkopi, Lemesos area, Cyprus
The Christmas Village has a charity manner, as net proceeds will be offerd to equip existing community parks with toys for children with special needs.
For further information visit https://www.facebook.com/events/163227684617014/
From Friday, December 07, 2018
To Sunday, December 09, 2018
Region : LEMESOS
City : EPISKOPI (LEMESOU)