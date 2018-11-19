The Youth Office of the Holy Metropolis of Lemesos organises a two-day event titled “Christmas Street in Lemesos 2018”.
The event will take place on the 1st and 2nd of December 2018 at the precinct of the Metropolitan Church of Panagia Pantanassa church (Catholic),from 9:00 to 20:00 and will include:
Christmas bazaar
• Choirs singing Christmas songs
• Child’s Corner
• And much more….
Free entrance
Further information soon .. We are waiting for you …
From Saturday, December 01, 2018
To Sunday, December 02, 2018
Region : LEMESOS
City : LEMESOS MUNICIPALITY