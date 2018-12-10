Christmas in Kyperounta

Celebrate Christmas in the beautiful village of Kyperounta with various events, food and drink.
Location:
Kyperounda
Troodos mountain range, in the Pitsilia region of the Lemesos (Limassol) district,
Event schedule:
8 December
18.30 Illumination of the Christmas village in Kyperountas Square
Artistic program from the Kyperounta Elementary School
Christmas market – Christmas decorations
Hot wine will be offered at the event
29 – 30 December
Operation of the Christmas village in the square of Kyperounta on 29/12 at 16:30.
Theatre Workshop
Handicrafts
Painting
Storytelling
Artistic program with Christmas songs
In the area there will be food and drink
30 December at 16.00
Confectionery workshop
Handicrafts
View of Christmas movies
Photo shooting with Santa Claus and his elves
Artistic program with Christmas songs
From Saturday, December 08, 2018
To Sunday, December 30, 2018
Region : LEMESOS
City : KYPEROUNTA